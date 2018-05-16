White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Allows six runs Tuesday
Lopez (0-3) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over two-plus innings in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates. He did not record a strikeout.
Lopez was hit early and often in Tuesday's disastrous outing. He served up a leadoff homer to Adam Frazier and was tagged for four more hits and three more runs in the first inning. He gave up another pair of runs in the second and was yanked in the third frame after plunking Francisco Cervelli and walking Colin Moran to begin the inning. Lopez's sloppy outing ballooned his ERA over a full point, from 2.44 to 3.50. He'll take on the Rangers this Sunday.
