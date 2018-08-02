Lopez allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Thursday.

It was nice to see the 24-year-old shake off a miserable end to July (18 runs, eight homers allowed in his final three starts) and start August with one of his best performances in months. He left in line for the win, but the bullpen ultimately allowed the Royals to tie it late. Lopez blamed his recent struggles on a lack of focus, with manager Rick Renteria adding that "it has nothing to do with the physical depletion of his ability to do things." While this was a step forward for Lopez, he draws the Yankees next and that's a matchup most in mixed leagues will want to avoid.