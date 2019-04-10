Lopez (0-2) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Rays.

Lopez, the White Sox's most consistent pitcher in 2018, has been consistently bad to start the 2019 season. He's walked 12 batters and given up six home runs over his first 13.1 innings. It was a cold, wet and windy day in Chicago, which didn't help matters, but it's not an excuse. Lopez will carry a 12.15 ERA into next Tuesday's start at home against the Royals.