Lopez allowed one hit and walked three while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Alan Eskew of MLB.com reports.

Lopez was making his second spring start and once again had to work around first-inning trouble. From the standpoint of stranding baserunners, it's been a successful two starts for Lopez, who's allowed just one run and two hits, but walked five over five spring innings. The right-hander said he had early trouble commanding his fastball, but was pleased with his curve. He'll open the season in the middle of Chicago's rotation.