Testing on Lopez's right biceps came back negative and he's expected to avoid an injured list stint for the time being, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lopez had to exit an appearance Sunday versus the Rays due to biceps fatigue, but it sounds like he's avoided anything serious. He will be shut down for a couple days but could conceivably be available to pitch later this week.
