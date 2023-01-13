Lopez signed a one-year contract with the White Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Lopez found his groove as a full-time reliever in 2022, holding a 2.76 ERA and 63:11 K:BB over 65.1 innings. He was one of the team's most trusted relievers by the end of the season and could be in the mix for saves in 2023 while Liam Hendriks (cancer) recovers.