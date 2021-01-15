Lopez and the White Sox agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The 27-year-old righty's breakout failed to arrive in 2020. Instead, he took another step backwards, posting a 6.49 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in eight starts. He struck out a modest 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking a career-worst 12.4 percent. He'll have to step things up if he's to remain a part of the rotation for the increasingly competitive White Sox.
