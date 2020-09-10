Lopez was recalled from Chicago's alternate training site Thursday and could start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Dallas Keuchel (back spasms) was placed on the 10-day injured list and the thinking is that Lopez could make a start this weekend in order to push Chicago's better starters to the more important series next week against the Twins. Lopez has supposedly looked good at the alternate camp, but he has an 8.38 ERA in 9.2 innings this season and should not be trusted in mixed leagues, even in a good matchup against Detroit.