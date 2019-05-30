White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Bailed out by offense
Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Royals, coughing up five runs on 12 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out three.
He kept the damage to a minimum through five innings but faded badly in the sixth, as Lopez got tagged for four runs and three extra-base hits in a span of seven batters, including a Jorge Soler homer. The right-hander will take a 6.20 ERA and 60:29 K:BB through 65.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday -- on the road against the club that originally signed him, the Nationals.
