White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Battles for sixth victory
Lopez (6-9) picked up the win after giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings Sunday against the Phillies.
Lopez certainly didn't have his best stuff in the series finale, though he kept his club in the ballgame and ended up with the win. He allowed one run in the fifth and two in the sixth prior to exiting. The 25-year-old owns a 5.41 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with a 120:49 K:BB across 129.2 frames this season for the White Sox.
