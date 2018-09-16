White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Blanks O's for sixth win
Lopez (6-9) picked up the win Saturday, allowing four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out six in a 2-0 victory over the Orioles.
The right-hander now has a 13-inning scoreless streak going, and he's delivered four straight quality starts to lower his ERA to 4.05 on the year. Lopez will try to continue this impressive finish to his campaign at home against the Cubs on Friday.
