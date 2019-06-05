Lopez (3-6) yielded six runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts over four innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Tuesday.

The White Sox spotted their starting pitcher a five-run lead in the first two frames, but by the end of the fifth, that lead was gone. Lopez let the Nationals back in the game by allowing a pair of homers, which has been an issue for him all season. Lopez has allowed at least one homer in five straight contests, and he's tossed up 10 long balls over his last seven outings. Overall, Lopez is 3-6 with a 6.62 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, .299 batting average against, 2.2 HR/9 and 64 strikeouts in 69.1 innings this season. He will get another crack at the Nationals in his next start at home Monday.