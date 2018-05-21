Lopez (1-3) allowed two hits and walked two while striking out eight across eight shutout innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rangers.

Lopez bounced back from his last start -- a disastrous six run outing -- and looked to be in complete control, needing only 107 pitches to complete his eight innings of work. He used a combination of strikeouts and groundballs to allow only two baserunners after the third inning. The 25-year-old has an impressive 2.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP, but his peripherals suggest he needs to continue to show skill growth like today to maintain those results moving forward.

