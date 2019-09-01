Lopez (8-12) allowed six runs on six hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning and was handed the loss Saturday to the Braves.

Lopez nearly got out of the first inning with one run allowed, but a Tyler Flowers infield chopper bounced off the third base bag, giving him enough time to beat the throw. Three more hits followed and Lopez was done. Chicago's most consistent starter in 2018 has had trouble this season but appeared to have righted himself since the All-Star break. Lopez pitched to a 2.82 ERA in nine starts following the break before Saturday's short outing. He's next scheduled to throw Thursday on the road against the Indians.