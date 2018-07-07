Lopez (4-6) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on six hits and five walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three as the White Sox were stomped 11-4 by the Astros.

The right-hander threw just 53 of 97 pitches for strikes and started out only 11 of the 24 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes, but Lopez was able to escape with fairly minimal damage, all things considered. Control remains a problem for the 24-year-old, who's walked at least three batters in six of his last nine starts while posting a 37:24 K:BB in 50.2 innings over that stretch. Despite his erratic recent form, Lopez will take a 3.77 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Royals.