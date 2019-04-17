White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Collects first win
Lopez (1-2) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Royals.
Lopez turned in his longest and most effective outing of the season, surrendering only a solo home run to Lucas Duda. The effort was both his first quality start and win of the season, and comes on the heels of three consecutive ugly starts in which he surrendered 18 earned runs across 13.1 innings. He'll look to build on this solid effort in his next start, likely to come Sunday at Detroit.
