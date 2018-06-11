Lopez (2-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings as he picked up the win Sunday against Boston.

Lopez allowed a run in the second inning off a single by Rafael Devers, and an unearned run on an error by his second baseman in the seventh inning, but managed he managed to exit with a 3-2 lead against a tough Red Sox lineup. He's been rock solid in his last two starts, allowing just one earned run across 13.1 innings to go with 10 strikeouts. Lopez sports a 3.26 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 54:34 K:BB over 77.1 innings this season.