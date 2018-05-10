White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Comes away empty-handed Wednesday
Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 7.1 innings while striking out six.
It was the longest outing of the right-hander's career to date, and Lopez seemed to have his first win of the season well in hand before Nate Jones fell apart in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old now has a 2.44 ERA and 31:19 K:BB through 44.1 innings, and he'll look for a little more support in a rematch against the Bucs back in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Gets another no-decision against Twins•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Picks up no-decision against Royals•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes no-decision Sunday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Takes rough second loss to Athletics•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Tabbed for Monday's start•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Sunday start postponed•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...