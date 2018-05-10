Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 7.1 innings while striking out six.

It was the longest outing of the right-hander's career to date, and Lopez seemed to have his first win of the season well in hand before Nate Jones fell apart in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old now has a 2.44 ERA and 31:19 K:BB through 44.1 innings, and he'll look for a little more support in a rematch against the Bucs back in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.