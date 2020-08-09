Lopez (shoulder) threw a side session Saturday and manager Rick Renteria said "it went very well," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old landed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation July 27, but he began his throwing program Wednesday. Lopez remains without an official timetable for his return, though he's clearly progressing in his recovery.
