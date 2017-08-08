Lopez was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Royals, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Lopez is set to join the White Sox's rotation after compiling a 3.79 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 121 innings (22 starts) for Triple-A Charlotte this season. He'll replace Mike Pelfrey in the starting rotation, as Pelfrey was shifted to the bullpen to accommodate Lopez's arrival. The 23-year-old should be looked at in most AL-only formats along with deeper mixed leagues.