White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Confirmed as Friday's starter
Lopez was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Royals, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Lopez is set to join the White Sox's rotation after compiling a 3.79 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 121 innings (22 starts) for Triple-A Charlotte this season. He'll replace Mike Pelfrey in the starting rotation, as Pelfrey was shifted to the bullpen to accommodate Lopez's arrival. The 23-year-old should be looked at in most AL-only formats along with deeper mixed leagues.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Likely joining big-league rotation next weekend•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Named White Sox pitcher of month•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Looking ready in Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Subject of speculation•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Looks ready for promotion•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Back in action Sunday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...