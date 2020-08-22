Lopez (shoulder) will come off the injured list Saturday and start against the Cubs, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Lopez has been sidelined since July 27 while dealing with right shoulder inflammation, but he'll make his return Saturday. The right-hander's first start of the season was cut short due to the injury, but he posted a 5.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 33 starts last year. Lopez's recovery has gone quite smoothly, although it's unclear how long he'll be able to last in his return to game action.