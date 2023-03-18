Lopez is set to serve as a high-leverage arm for the White Sox this season, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports. "He's a special talent, and he's also a special kid," said manager Pedro Grifol. "He likes the moment. He likes the stage."

Grifol swooned about how special he thinks Lopez is, having strategized against him for the past several years as the Royals' bench coach from 2020-22. The skipper indicated that bullpen usage will be determined by game situations, not a particular inning designation, so it sounds like Lopez will enter the season as part of a saves committee along with Kendall Graveman.