White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Cruises to fifth win
Lopez (5-8) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings Friday night against the Rays.
Lopez gave up a run in the first inning on a single to right center, and he allowed another in the second, but he was able to settle down and toss five scoreless frames to close out his night. The 25-year-old right-hander has been sharp coming out of the All-Star break, allowing just two runs over his last two starts (13 innings) while fanning 15.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Stifles A's in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Sticking in rotation•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Returning to action Thursday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Game postponed Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Posts quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Overcomes shaky beginning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal