Lopez (5-8) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings Friday night against the Rays.

Lopez gave up a run in the first inning on a single to right center, and he allowed another in the second, but he was able to settle down and toss five scoreless frames to close out his night. The 25-year-old right-hander has been sharp coming out of the All-Star break, allowing just two runs over his last two starts (13 innings) while fanning 15.