Lopez (4-9) took the loss Friday as the White Sox fell 10-5 to the Blue Jays, coughing up eight runs on seven hits -- including five home runs -- and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out three.

The five homers allowed were one shy of the modern-day MLB record. Lopez has now given up at least five runs in three straight starts, sending his ERA on the season soaring almost a full run to 4.57. He'll try to turn things around Thursday at home against the Royals.