Lopez was removed from Sunday's appearance against the Rays due to fatigue in his bicep, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Lopez tossed 3.1 scoreless innings over his last three appearances but struggled during Sunday's outing, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while failing to strike out a batter in one-third of an inning. It's unclear whether his bicep issue will force him to miss additional time, but he'll at least be able to recover Monday before the White Sox begin a three-game series against Minnesota.