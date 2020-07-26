Lopez was removed from Sunday's loss to the Twins with right shoulder tightness.
The 26-year-old retired only two of the seven batters he faced and saw some reduced velocity on his fastball. Lopez is in line for the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and two walks. He'll be evaluated again Monday and is questionable for his next turn through the rotation.
