White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Delivers quality start Friday
Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out three,
The right-hander didn't have his best stuff, throwing only 59 of 96 pitches for strikes, but Lopez was still in line for his second win of the season before Bruce Rondon fell apart in the eighth inning. Lopez will carry a 2.93 ERA and 42:26 K:BB through 61.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Cleveland.
