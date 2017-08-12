White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Delivers quality start in ChiSox debut
Lopez allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings Friday but had to settle for a no-decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Royals. He struck out six.
It was a strong White Sox debut for the fireballing righty, as he dominated every Kansas City hitters except Mike Moustakas, who slugged two solo homers off him. Lopez threw an impressive 68 of 102 pitches for strikes and should remain in the rotation for the rest of the year, but he'll face a tough test in his next start Thursday on the road against the Rangers.
