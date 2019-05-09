White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Delivers quality start
Lopez gave up three runs on nine hits and one walk across six innings during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Indians. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.
Lopez allowed all three runs to score during the fourth inning with four hits and a hit by pitch, but was otherwise able to hold the Indians in check. The 25-year-old has a 6.38 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 47:21 K:BB through 42.1 innings, and lines up to face the Indians again Monday.
