White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Deserves better
Lopez allowed one hit and four walks while striking out four over seven scoreless innings, but was handed a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Lopez did his job, leaving after 106 pitches with the White Sox up by two, but Nate Jones ran into trouble in the eighth to take a win off the board. The 24-year-old right-hander has had a couple of shaky outings recently, but has been the White Sox's best starter. He lowered his ERA to 3.42, but he's not getting the support. Eight times he's allowed two runs or fewer and walked away with a loss or a no-decision. He'll will next take the ball Sunday on the road against the Red Sox.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Hit hard en route to allowing seven•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Delivers quality start Friday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Bounces back•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Allows six runs Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Comes away empty-handed Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Gets another no-decision against Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...