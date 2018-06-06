Lopez allowed one hit and four walks while striking out four over seven scoreless innings, but was handed a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Lopez did his job, leaving after 106 pitches with the White Sox up by two, but Nate Jones ran into trouble in the eighth to take a win off the board. The 24-year-old right-hander has had a couple of shaky outings recently, but has been the White Sox's best starter. He lowered his ERA to 3.42, but he's not getting the support. Eight times he's allowed two runs or fewer and walked away with a loss or a no-decision. He'll will next take the ball Sunday on the road against the Red Sox.