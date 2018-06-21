White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Early exit in Wednesday's loss
Lopez (2-5) took the loss Wednesday as the White Sox were routed 12-0 by Cleveland, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.
The right-hander's streak of three straight quality starts ended with a thud, as Lopez gave up a three-spot in the first inning -- dooming him to a loss almost immediately with Corey Kluber in peak form opposite him on the mound. Lopez will take a 3.59 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Notches quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Starting Friday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Collects second win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Deserves better fate Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Hit hard en route to allowing seven•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Delivers quality start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart