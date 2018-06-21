Lopez (2-5) took the loss Wednesday as the White Sox were routed 12-0 by Cleveland, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander's streak of three straight quality starts ended with a thud, as Lopez gave up a three-spot in the first inning -- dooming him to a loss almost immediately with Corey Kluber in peak form opposite him on the mound. Lopez will take a 3.59 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Twins.