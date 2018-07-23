White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Early runs hurt Sunday
Lopez (4-8) allowed five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one over five innings in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Mariners.
The Mariners scratched up Lopez for five first-inning runs, using two walks, two infield hits and a sacrifice fly to plate two runs before Ryon Healy's three-run home run effectively sealed the fate of the light-hitting White Sox. Lopez has pitched like the staff ace many times this season, but a pitcher courts disaster when he walks nearly four batters per nine innings (3.9). Lopez has a 6.03 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over his last six starts, increasing his season ERA to 4.13. He'll look for a better result when he next takes the bump Friday at home against the Blue Jays.
