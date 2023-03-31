Lopez picked up the save in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Houston. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

With Liam Hendriks (illness) opening the season on the injured list, fantasy managers have been speculating on who would get the first crack at a save for the White Sox. Lopez became the answer to that question Thursday, as he was called upon in the ninth inning and was able to close things out despite giving up a solo home run to Yordan Alvarez and a walk to Kyle Tucker. Kendall Graveman did well as the setup man, pitching a scoreless ninth inning, and he could certainly see some closing opportunities as well. It appears that Lopez will at least be a consideration, though, until Hendriks is able to return.