Lopez (3-0) earned the win, striking out one in a scoreless inning during a 3-1 victory Tuesday over the Cubs.

Lopez entered the game with a man on first and no outs in the fifth inning, getting a double-play ball and recording a strikeout to complete the inning. Despite his 3-0 record, Lopez has been inconsistent in the early going. In four of his outings, he's retired every batter he's faced but in the other three, he's allowed at least a run on multiple hits and one or more walks. Cumulatively, he has a 5.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.