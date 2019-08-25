Lopez was pulled from his start Sunday against the Rangers after five innings due to dehydration and flu-like symptoms.

Lopez may have been pitching under the weather, but it certainly didn't show based on his results. He tossed 80 pitches across five no-hit frames, issuing only two walks and striking out six in the outing. Reliever Aaron Bummer squandered the no-hitter the following inning, but Lopez's outing was an encouraging step forward after he yielded eight total runs en route to taking losses his last two times out. Lopez will likely be close to full strength and ready to roll when his next turn through the rotation comes up next weekend in Atlanta.