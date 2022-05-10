Lopez left Monday night's game against the Gurdians with lower back tightness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lopez will be considered day-to-day until further notice. He gave up a hit in a scoreless inning prior to departing.
