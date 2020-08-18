Lopez (shoulder) is expected to be back with the White Sox by the end of August, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Lopez recently tossed a simulated game and will continue to test his right shoulder soreness in a throwing program at the alternate camp. He's considered slightly ahead of fellow injured pitcher Carlos Rodon (shoulder), whose return could stretch out into September.
