Lopez (back) said Sunday that he's making good progress and expects to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 9, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Lopez's lower-back strain forced him to the IL on Thursday, but he already resumed throwing Saturday after two doctors quickly determined he wouldn't require surgery to address the injury. The right-hander has converted to a full-time relief role in 2022 and has generated a 2.98 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 42.1 innings while collecting four wins and four holds.