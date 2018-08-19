Lopez allowed six runs on six hits and one walk across two innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Royals. He struck out five.

Lopez recorded a 1-2-3 first inning, but he was tagged for six runs on five hits and a walk in the second. All the runs against him came via the long ball, including a two-run home run from Ryan O'Hearn, a three-run shot from Whit Merrifield and a solo job from Alex Gordon. This continued a disturbing trend for Lopez, who's now surrendered 12 homers over his last seven starts, posting a 7.34 ERA during that span. He did toss a pair of quality starts to begin the month and will look to right the ship next weekend against the Tigers.