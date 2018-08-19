White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Falls victim to long ball versus Royals
Lopez allowed six runs on six hits and one walk across two innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Royals. He struck out five.
Lopez recorded a 1-2-3 first inning, but he was tagged for six runs on five hits and a walk in the second. All the runs against him came via the long ball, including a two-run home run from Ryan O'Hearn, a three-run shot from Whit Merrifield and a solo job from Alex Gordon. This continued a disturbing trend for Lopez, who's now surrendered 12 homers over his last seven starts, posting a 7.34 ERA during that span. He did toss a pair of quality starts to begin the month and will look to right the ship next weekend against the Tigers.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Surrenders four in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Allows two runs in seven innings•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Feels fine physically, blames focus•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Crushed by Jays•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Early runs hurt Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...