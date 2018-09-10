White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans 10 in no-decision
Lopez threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out 10 Sunday against the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.
Lopez was sharp in his 29th start of the 2018 campaign, but he wasn't rewarded with the win in a tight 1-0 ballgame. The 24-year-old has been lights out over his previous three starts, surrendering just two runs while punching out 24 across 20 innings of work. Lopez carries a 4.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 132 strikeouts into his next appearance Saturday in Baltimore.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Goes seven strong in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strong performance in fifth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Falls victim to long ball versus Royals•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Surrenders four in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...