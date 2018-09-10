Lopez threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out 10 Sunday against the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lopez was sharp in his 29th start of the 2018 campaign, but he wasn't rewarded with the win in a tight 1-0 ballgame. The 24-year-old has been lights out over his previous three starts, surrendering just two runs while punching out 24 across 20 innings of work. Lopez carries a 4.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 132 strikeouts into his next appearance Saturday in Baltimore.