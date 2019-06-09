White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans eight in win
Lopez (4-6) allowed one run on a walk and four hits across six innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking the win over Kansas City.
The lone run to score off Lopez came from a Jorge Soler solo shot in the fourth frame. Sunday's outing was much-needed for the 25-year-old after he gave up 19 runs in his three previous outings. He also walked fewer than two batters for the first time since May 8. Lopez's inconsistency has cursed him with a 6.21 ERA across 75.1 innings on the year. He'll see the Yankees at home Saturday.
