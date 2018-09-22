White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans eight, notches victory
Lopez (7-9) allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight over seven innings, picking up the win Friday against the Cubs.
Lopez gave up a first-inning solo home run, but he sailed through the final six innings of his outing. He threw 70 of 108 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old has been dominant in September, going 2-0 with just two runs allowed and 30 punchouts over 27 frames. Lopez will draw one more start Tuesday against Cleveland before the season comes to a close.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Blanks O's for sixth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Goes seven strong in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strong performance in fifth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Falls victim to long ball versus Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...