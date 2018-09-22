Lopez (7-9) allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight over seven innings, picking up the win Friday against the Cubs.

Lopez gave up a first-inning solo home run, but he sailed through the final six innings of his outing. He threw 70 of 108 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old has been dominant in September, going 2-0 with just two runs allowed and 30 punchouts over 27 frames. Lopez will draw one more start Tuesday against Cleveland before the season comes to a close.