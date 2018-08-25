White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans seven in no-decision
Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander fell one out shy of his 14th quality start of the season after throwing 111 pitches (68 strikes), but Lopez was on the hook for his 10th loss before the White Sox offense broke through in the eighth inning against the Tigers' bullpen. He'll take a 4.66 ERA into his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Yankees.
