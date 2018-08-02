White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Feels fine physically, blames focus
Lopez, who is starting Thursday's series finale against the Royals, asserts he's fine physically and contends his recent downturn is due to a lack of focus, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Manager Rick Renteria and other coaches met with Lopez following his last outing, when he allowed eight runs in 4.1 innings against Toronto, and came away believing the pitcher when he said he felt fine physically. That belief, despite the right-hander's four-seam fastball, which has averaged 96 mph this season, was down to 94 in the loss to the Blue Jays. "It has nothing to do with the physical depletion of his ability to do things. He just felt that he wasn't giving us a commitment, (in terms of his focus), when he was pitching and he was going to try to make the adjustment," said the manager. Lopez enters Thursday's start having gone 2-5 with a 7.22 ERA over his last seven starts after compiling a 3.35 ERA in his first 14.
