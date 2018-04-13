White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Friday's outing postponed
Lopez will not pitch Friday since the game against Minnesota was postponed due to inclement weather. The Twins announced that the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.
There hasn't been any word at this point as to how manager Rick Renteria will shuffle his starting rotation following Friday's postponement. Since Lopez has been phenomenal through his first two starts, it would be slightly surprising if he was skipped in the rotation altogether, though Renteria could choose that route if the club wants to limit his innings. Expect a decision in the coming hours.
