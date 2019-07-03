White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Game postponed Tuesday
Lopez won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Tigers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The White Sox announced Dylan Cease and Ross Detwiler will start Wednesday's doubleheader as previously scheduled, so it's not fully clear when Lopez will make his next start. The 25-year-old at least figures to make one final outing before the All-Star break.
