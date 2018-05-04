White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Gets another no-decision against Twins
Lopez got a no-decision in a 6-5 victory for the White Sox over the Twins on Thursday, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits over 6.2 innings, walking two with no strikeouts.
Lopez (0-2) hadn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his starts this season prior to this one, but the Twins were able to get to him to the tune of five runs in the third and fourth innings of this contest, forcing him to settle for another no-decision. He's still boasting a 2.43 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP through 37 innings, but he only has four strikeouts in his last three starts and he still has yet to log a win this year despite his solid ratios -- perhaps a symptom of the fact that he's pitching on a White Sox team that is just 9-20 on the season.
