Lopez (4-5) picked up the win against the Rangers on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking three as the White Sox bagged a 10-5 victory.

It was the second straight victorious decision for Lopez, as well as his fourth quality start in his last six trips to the mound. The 24-year-old right-hander has had a handful of rough outings this season that have prevented him from posting eye-popping numbers, but on the whole he's still managed to provide decent fantasy value, with a respectable 3.68 ERA and 1.30 WHIP to go along with 73 strikeouts through 100.1 innings. He's slated to take the mound next on the road against the Astros next Friday.