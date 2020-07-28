The White Sox are hoping 10 days of treatment will allow Lopez (shoulder inflammation) to recover, the Chicago Tribune reports.
An MRI on his right shoulder revealed inflammation, and sometimes treatment and rest can lead to recovery, but often such a diagnosis precedes an extended absence. In the meantime, Gio Gonzalez has stepped into Chicago's rotation.
