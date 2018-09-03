White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Goes seven strong in no-decision
Lopez didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six across seven innings.
Lopez was through six scoreless innings before allowing a game-tying solo homer to Niko Goodrum to open the seventh frame. The right-hander recovered to retire the next three batters, though a lack of run support forced him to settle with a no-decision. Lopez has now allowed just one run across seven innings in back-to-back outings, lowering his ERA from 4.66 to 4.37 in the process. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come at home against the Angels.
More News
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Strong performance in fifth win•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Falls victim to long ball versus Royals•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Surrenders four in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Quality start in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez: Allows two runs in seven innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...