Lopez didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six across seven innings.

Lopez was through six scoreless innings before allowing a game-tying solo homer to Niko Goodrum to open the seventh frame. The right-hander recovered to retire the next three batters, though a lack of run support forced him to settle with a no-decision. Lopez has now allowed just one run across seven innings in back-to-back outings, lowering his ERA from 4.66 to 4.37 in the process. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come at home against the Angels.